Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €0.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been assigned a €0.60 ($0.70) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 54.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €0.95 ($1.10) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €1.00 ($1.16) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €1.29 ($1.50).

ETR:HDD traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €1.31 ($1.53). 3,282,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a twelve month low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of €2.15 ($2.50). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.20.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

