Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for 2.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $31,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $5,558,741. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. UBS Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $66.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

CMS traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. 851,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $65.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

