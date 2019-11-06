Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,406.25.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1,290.36. The stock had a trading volume of 69,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,560. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,299.24. The firm has a market cap of $882.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,236.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,180.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

