Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 2.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after buying an additional 419,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,819,000 after buying an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,535,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,352,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,628,000 after buying an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

ECL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,362. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.86 and its 200-day moving average is $194.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

