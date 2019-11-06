Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,785,021,000 after purchasing an additional 367,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after buying an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,014,114,000 after buying an additional 91,436 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.70. 2,031,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,011. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $283.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.45.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $4,323,033.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,479,075,506.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,388 shares of company stock valued at $31,586,383. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.