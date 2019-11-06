Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HQY. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised Healthequity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. 23,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,772. The company has a current ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $246,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $717,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Healthequity by 4.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Healthequity by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Healthequity by 65.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

