Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.29. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.89.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.