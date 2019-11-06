Head to Head Survey: Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) vs. Grown Rogue International (NASDAQ:GRUSF)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verint Systems and Grown Rogue International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $1.23 billion 2.55 $65.99 million $2.32 20.23 Grown Rogue International $20,000.00 19.58 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 4.58% 13.44% 5.91% Grown Rogue International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Verint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Verint Systems has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of -905.89, meaning that its stock price is 90,689% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Verint Systems and Grown Rogue International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verint Systems currently has a consensus price target of $66.17, indicating a potential upside of 40.99%. Given Verint Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Grown Rogue International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions. It also provides email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity and interaction analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech transcription, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers cyber security solutions; and intelligence fusion center and Web and social intelligence software that enables collection, fusion, and analysis of data from the Web. It also provides network intelligence suite, which enables security organizations generate critical intelligence from various network, and internal and external open sources; and situational intelligence software that enables security organizations to fuse, analyze, and report information, as well as take action on risks, alarms, and incidents. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting, managed, and maintenance and support services. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. Verint Systems Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products in Oregon. Its products include flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates and oils; dark chocolate line; and other derivative products. The company sells its products directly to dispensaries. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

