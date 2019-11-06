Head-To-Head Survey: DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Tripadvisor (OTCMKTS:TRIP)

DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DecisionPoint Systems and Tripadvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DecisionPoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Tripadvisor 3 8 6 0 2.18

Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $52.64, indicating a potential upside of 28.46%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than DecisionPoint Systems.

Profitability

This table compares DecisionPoint Systems and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DecisionPoint Systems N/A N/A N/A Tripadvisor 8.49% 10.63% 6.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of DecisionPoint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Tripadvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DecisionPoint Systems has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DecisionPoint Systems and Tripadvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DecisionPoint Systems $31.10 million 0.00 $1.68 million N/A N/A Tripadvisor $1.62 billion 3.53 $113.00 million $1.05 39.03

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than DecisionPoint Systems.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats DecisionPoint Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DecisionPoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home rentals, condominiums, villas, beach rentals, cabins, and cottages. Its Websites feature 730 million reviews and opinions on 8.1 million places comprising 1.3 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 875,000 rental properties; 4.9 million restaurants; and 1.0 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

