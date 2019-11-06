Head-To-Head Review: Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) & Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Hometrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Hometrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hometrust Bancshares and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hometrust Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hometrust Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Hometrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hometrust Bancshares is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hometrust Bancshares 16.95% 6.81% 0.81% Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and Cortland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hometrust Bancshares $160.15 million 3.01 $27.15 million N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 2.86 $8.84 million N/A N/A

Hometrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hometrust Bancshares beats Cortland Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services, as well as ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 43 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 4, 2019, it operated through 14 offices located in the Summit, Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, and Ashtabula counties in Northeast Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

