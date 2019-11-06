Head to Head Contrast: Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) versus ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) and ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and ZIOPHARM Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics N/A N/A -$201.81 million ($7.54) -5.42 ZIOPHARM Oncology $150,000.00 5,298.14 -$53.12 million ($0.48) -9.15

ZIOPHARM Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Esperion Therapeutics. ZIOPHARM Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esperion Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Esperion Therapeutics and ZIOPHARM Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 0 4 5 1 2.70 ZIOPHARM Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $70.44, indicating a potential upside of 72.53%. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 56.61%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and ZIOPHARM Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics N/A -59.62% -35.60% ZIOPHARM Oncology N/A -1,594.01% -327.11%

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics beats ZIOPHARM Oncology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead gene therapy product candidate is Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, which is in Phase I clinical trial, to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma and breast cancer. The company is also developing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell and T-cell receptor T-cell therapies. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has license agreement with Precigen, Inc. and MD Anderson Cancer Center; research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute, and Ares Trading S.A. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

