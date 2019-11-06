Head-To-Head Comparison: OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) vs. Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Glanbia alerts:

This table compares Glanbia and OCADO GRP PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $2.82 billion 1.22 $276.35 million $5.37 10.83 OCADO GRP PLC/S $2.14 billion 5.81 -$60.21 million ($0.18) -195.83

Glanbia has higher revenue and earnings than OCADO GRP PLC/S. OCADO GRP PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glanbia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Glanbia and OCADO GRP PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 1 0 1 0 2.00 OCADO GRP PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Glanbia has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OCADO GRP PLC/S has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glanbia and OCADO GRP PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A OCADO GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. OCADO GRP PLC/S does not pay a dividend. Glanbia pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Glanbia beats OCADO GRP PLC/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment operates as a milk processor in Ireland; and produces a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. It also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It provides its products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino, ABB, thinkThin, Amazing Grass, Body & Fit, and SlimFast brands in approximately 100 countries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

OCADO GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company is also involved in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.