H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Shares of HEES traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 286,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $8,345,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 432,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 260,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 204,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after buying an additional 197,731 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 118,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.
