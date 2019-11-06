H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of HEES traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 286,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $8,345,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 432,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 260,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 204,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after buying an additional 197,731 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 118,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

