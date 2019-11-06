HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.13.

HDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair lowered HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

HDS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth $404,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 219.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 13.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 85,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 9.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

