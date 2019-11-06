Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Down to $95.79

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.88, but opened at $95.79. Hasbro shares last traded at $94.86, with a volume of 8,408,656 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,216,000 after buying an additional 533,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,397,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,079,000 after buying an additional 116,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after buying an additional 32,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 857,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,596,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

