Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Down to $95.79

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.88, but opened at $95.79. Hasbro shares last traded at $94.86, with a volume of 8,408,656 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.
The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,216,000 after buying an additional 533,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,397,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,079,000 after buying an additional 116,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after buying an additional 32,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 857,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,596,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAS)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
