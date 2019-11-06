Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $96.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.21.

HAS stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,554. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hasbro by 756.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

