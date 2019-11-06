Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2,366.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,261 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,667,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,852,000 after acquiring an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,341,000.

VO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.81. 4,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $173.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

