Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000.

Shares of TOTL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. 1,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,909. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93.

