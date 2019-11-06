Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIG. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,210. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $178,431.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,360 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,218.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,515.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,760,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,533,000 after purchasing an additional 758,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

