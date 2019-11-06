Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brion S. Johnson sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $200,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,622.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,337 shares of company stock worth $4,479,360. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

NYSE HIG opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

