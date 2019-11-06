Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Trading Down 26.1%

Harte Gold Corp (TSE:HRT) shares traded down 26.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.17, 2,707,725 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 452% from the average session volume of 490,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of $155.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harte Gold Corp will post -0.0102222 EPS for the current year.

Harte Gold Company Profile (TSE:HRT)

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 549 contiguous mining claims and 4 mining leases covering an area of approximately 79,355 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

