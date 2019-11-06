Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Trading Down 26.1%

Harte Gold Corp (TSE:HRT) shares traded down 26.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.17, 2,707,725 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 452% from the average session volume of 490,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of $155.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

Get Harte Gold alerts:

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harte Gold Corp will post -0.0102222 EPS for the current year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 549 contiguous mining claims and 4 mining leases covering an area of approximately 79,355 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.