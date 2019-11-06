HarmonyCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $515.00 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. HarmonyCoin has a market cap of $47.00 and $515.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded down 72.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HarmonyCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00222225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.01479294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00118527 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity . HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co

Buying and Selling HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HarmonyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HarmonyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.