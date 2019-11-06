Happycoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $20.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00793215 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000149 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 22,950,748 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

