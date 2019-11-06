Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €123.10 ($143.14) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hannover Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €124.44 ($144.70).

Shares of Hannover Re stock opened at €160.70 ($186.86) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €155.73 and a 200 day moving average of €144.39. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

