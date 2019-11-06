Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,197 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,429% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 23.23 and a quick ratio of 23.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 112.61%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

