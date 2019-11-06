Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 180 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 105.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,219,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 338.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after buying an additional 629,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 18.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,440,000 after buying an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 22,790.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 260,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after buying an additional 259,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $217.54 on Wednesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $427.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.75 and its 200 day moving average is $226.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.37.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

