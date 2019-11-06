Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 119 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $63,723.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,881.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,494 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.47.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

