Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 465,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 342,329 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

