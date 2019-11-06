Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

