Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hammerson to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 324.67 ($4.24).

LON:HMSO traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 283.50 ($3.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 448.50 ($5.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 276.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.40.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

