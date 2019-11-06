Halo Platform (HALO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,221.00

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Halo Platform has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $8,221.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halo Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, Halo Platform has traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00222089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.01486631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029123 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00118296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Halo Platform

Halo Platform launched on September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,099,502,400 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,928,111 coins. Halo Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@haloplatform . The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Halo Platform’s official website is www.haloplatform.tech . Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform

Halo Platform Coin Trading

Halo Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halo Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

