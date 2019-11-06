Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,390 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 43.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 1,665.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,846 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Allergan by 415.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,555 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 7,332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 966,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,783,000 after acquiring an additional 953,272 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new position in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth $150,878,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Allergan by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,249,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,634,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGN traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.23. The company had a trading volume of 882,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.12. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $179.88.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

AGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.16.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

