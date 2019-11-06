Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,563,950.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 543,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287,538. The stock has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

