Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $581,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,906,609. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

