Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,503 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 217.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,431,723,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,653,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $643,699,000 after purchasing an additional 199,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,890. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

