Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.05. 30,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,607. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.64 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.01 and a 200-day moving average of $217.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.93.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

