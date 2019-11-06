Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hallador Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

HNRG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 345,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,109. The company has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.04. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie bought 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $99,950.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 77,605 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 155,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.