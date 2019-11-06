Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hailiang Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
HLG stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,025. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75.
About Hailiang Education Group
Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.
