Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hailiang Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

HLG stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,025. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

