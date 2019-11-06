Gs Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.95. 1,029,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,559. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of -480.25 and a beta of 1.18. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $409.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Shopify from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $400.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.30.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.