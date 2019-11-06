Grisanti Capital Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.8% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,299.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $1,290.61. 67,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,560. The company has a market cap of $882.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,299.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,236.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,180.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

