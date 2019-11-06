Grisanti Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,136 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 2.9% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 249,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,587. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.