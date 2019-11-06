Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.30, approximately 198,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 303,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

GNLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70.

In related news, Director Richard Taney bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Also, SVP Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $572,150 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,775,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

