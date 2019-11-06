Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of LogMeIn worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LogMeIn stock opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOGM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

