Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,797 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of NuVasive worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in NuVasive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

