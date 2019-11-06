Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in YPF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YPF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $213,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,380,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF by 5,941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 622,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of YPF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 609,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF alerts:

YPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YPF in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. YPF SA has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. YPF had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF SA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF SA (NYSE:YPF).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.