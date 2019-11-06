Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 21,030 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $716,712.49. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

