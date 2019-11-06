Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) PT Raised to GBX 675 at Barclays

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPOR. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 686.62 ($8.97).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

GPOR stock opened at GBX 793.20 ($10.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 46.39. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 812 ($10.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 759.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 720.90.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.