Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Sunday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. 1,371,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $686.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $41,518.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $222,116.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,261 shares of company stock valued at $313,384. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

