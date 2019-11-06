Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares dropped 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.33, approximately 778,043 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 809,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

GTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight Capital cut their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.54.

The firm has a market cap of $567.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.14.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$211.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

