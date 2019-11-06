GoldFund (GFUN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,971.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $204,373.00 and approximately $2,971.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005995 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000497 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,599,390 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.